WFP Tunisia Country Brief, July 2020

In July 2020

WFP Tunisia met with the General Directorate of the Training and Development Centre of the Ministry of Health in order to develop a partnership framework agreement linking health and nutrition.

Operational Updates

In July, WFP Tunisia has submitted its input to the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2021-2025. The country office positioned itself through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 17.9 and SDG 2 under result 1: Policy for an inclusive, sustainable socio-economic development, result 3: Health, Education and Social Protection and result 4: Natural resources management, ecosystems and emergency preparedness.

Following easing of the national lockdown at the end of June, WFP was able to hold two workshops in July: On 21 and 22 July, a panel of government and civil society representatives discussed ways of promoting local purchases and links with smallholder and community-based organizations in order to support sustainable public markets and to define the selection criteria through WFP Supply Chain procedures.

On 28 and 29 July, government, UN and civil society representatives met to develop a national capacity strengthening plan for emergency preparedness and response, which will result in a national partnership framework and action plan.