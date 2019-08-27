WFP Tunisia Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government-run National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

The budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching USD 16 million per year. USD 1.7 million were allocated by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank.

Operational Updates

• From 4 to 9 July, WFP Tunisia organized training sessions for five (5) different Cooperating Partners (CPs) on how to effectively report progress on their respective Field Level Agreements (FLAs). The sessions gave an overview of WFP operations in Tunisia, the WFP Tunisia Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and WFP’s partnership principles.

WFP also shared with the CPs the Decentralized Evaluation’s recommendations, and provided in-depth guidance on how to report on FLA activities using an online platform developed by WFP Tunisia.

• On 23 July, WFP and the local association GDA (Groupement de Developpement Agricole – Rural Development Group) Sidi Amor signed a Field Level Agreement (FLA) with the objective of revitalizing the school garden in the Yammama primary school in the Ariana governorate. The project aims to strengthen links between the school and the local community, thus contributing to enhancing social cohesion. Leveraging on the school garden as a hub for community engagement, more than 1300 students will benefit from nutrition sensitive and environmental activities conducted by the GDA. The GDA is composed of 42 members, of which 80 percent are women.

• WFP finalized the assessment of more than 30 applications from local NGOs and GDA for the upgrade of school canteens and the rehabilitation of school gardens in partnership with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) as part of the framework of the WFP Tunisia Country Strategic Plan (CSP). The call for proposal was launched in April 2019.

The selection process was conducted based on clear and established criteria aiming at determining the minimum and desirable requirements for partnership with WFP, in accordance with the objectives of the CSP. presidential elections have been scheduled for the 15 September, coinciding with the opening of the school year on 17 September.

• The tense political atmosphere due to this transition could make the security situation volatile in certain areas of intervention. WFP will liaise with UNDSS to avoid field missions in case any significant security risk is identified.