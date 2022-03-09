WFP Tunisia Country Brief, January 2022

In January 2022

• 66 mt of food parcels has been distributed to vulnerable families in the rural regions of Kasserine, Kairouan and Siliana.

Operational Updates

• WFP's cooperating partner, the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity (UTSS) completed the distribution of food parcels to vulnerable families in Kairouan.

However due to challenges on site, UTSS couldn’t finalise the delivery of food parcels in Kasserine and Siliana. A total of 66 MT of food parcels have been distributed, which amounts to 60 percent of the planned quantities.

• Within the framework of the School Canteens Rehabilitation project financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), WFP contracted UNOPS to refurbish, rehabilitate and renovate school canteens. This month, UNOPS handed over to WFP the canteen of Werfellah in the governorate of Kairouan. This canteen will allow the preparation of hot meals for the 228 students at the school, beneficiaries of the national school feeding programme.