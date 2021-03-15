WFP Tunisia Country Brief, January 2021

WFP signed a partnership agreement with the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) end of January with the aim to analyse and monitor food security and nutrition in Tunisia through the establishment of a permanent monitoring system of food security (FSMS).

Operational Updates

A training was conducted late January in Siliana for interviewers who will participate in a study of the nutritional habits of school children and their parents in southern rural parts of the city, including Bargou, Rouhia and Kasra. The aim of the study is to analyse the influence of the socioeconomic environment on their eating behaviours to be able to implement the adequate nutrition education tools.

A meeting with UNAIDS and the Moroccan Ministry was held on 26 January to present WFP activities in Tunisia for people living with HIV, including the food security assessment conducted to generate evidence on their nutritional profile to better inform decision making. These activities could be duplicated in Morocco.

A webinar to present the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) tool took place on 27 January, with various national and international stakeholders. Following this discussion, a technical group will be formed to reinforce reflection on FNG related issues in the country.