WFP Tunisia Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government run National School Feeding Programme that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

US$ 1.7 m were allocated by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and a School Food Bank hub

Operational Updates

• The WFP Tunisia Country Office, in consultation with the Regional Bureau Cairo and WFP’s Office of Evaluation (OEV) launched a decentralized evaluation to review and inform the strategic and operational direction of WFP’s capacity strengthening support to the National School Feeding Programme (NSFP – Programme National de l’alimentation Scolaire) in Tunisia. Between 21 and 25 January, the independent evaluation team conducted an inception mission and met with the main actors of the NSFP at central level, including the representatives of the Ministry of Education and WFP’s main donor. The inception report will detail the objectives, the methodology and the timeline for the evaluation, which covers the period from 2016 to 2018. The evaluation team will conduct the data collection phase in March.

• On 18-19 January, WFP’s cooperation partner Groupement Féminin de Développement Agricole Nadhour (GFDA, Women’s Rural Development Group) attended a communication and conflict resolution training, as part of the capacity strengthening support WFP is providing to rural women-led associations in charge of the management of school gardens under the NSMP. Twenty-five women were actively involved during the workshop and participated in role-playing and problem-solving exercises, aimed at boosting their leadership and team building skills.

• On 10 January, WFP facilitated a working group meeting with some representatives of the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Direction de la Santé de Base (Direction of Basic Health) in Tunis. The meeting resulted in agreement to undertake concerted efforts to disseminate hygiene and better nutrition messages to the school communities using WFP and MoHdeveloped guidelines. The Ministry of Health agreed to contribute with technical expertise (nutritionists) for training and other strengthening activities in cooperation with WFP and the Ministry of Education.