WFP Tunisia Country Brief, February 2022

In February 2022

• 22 people attended the validation workshop for the Fill The Nutrient Gap study.

Operational Updates

• WFP conducted the validation workshop for the study on Fill The Nutrient Gap (FNG). WFP's Fill the Nutrient Gap study is a tool that analyses the nutrition situation of the country and identifies the barriers faced by the most vulnerable to accessing and consuming healthy and nutritious foods. The participants were mainly from the Ministries of Health, Education, Agriculture and Social Affairs, and national institutions such as the National Institute of Nutrition (INNTA), UNICEF was also present. The workshop addressed the three main subjects of the FNG research in Tunisia, namely social protection, school feeding and fortification/supplementation of food with micronutrients. It enabled the formulation of recommendations to address the nutritional deficiencies of the Tunisian population and mitigate regional disparities, these recommendations will then be presented to the relevant authorities in the final FNG report.

• WFP and Weare Moon, the local company that developed the digital solution Last Mile Ecosystem have conducted a User experience (UX) research with 6 different users, in Siliana. The UX research helps refine the prototype to be tested in centralized and decentralized kitchens.