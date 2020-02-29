WFP Tunisia Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

WFP tri-partite partnership to promote local agricultural development and better through a USD 340,000 investment in the 2020-2022 period.

The national budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching US$16 million per year. The Tunisian Government invested US$ 1.7 million in the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank.

Operational Updates

• WFP in cooperation with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Ministry of Agriculture organized a workshop to launch the tripartite USD 340,000 project (2020-2022) to promote local agricultural development and better nutrition consumption through innovative, home-grown school feeding in the southern Siliana region. The project aims to improve the living conditions of vulnerable rural populations by developing agricultural value chain.

WFP will support the development of the capacities of smallholder farmer families to manage their own future by reinforcing their technical and marketing skills. Linking smallholder farmers to school canteens will bolster the rural economy while contributing to the sustainability of the National School Feeding Programme.

• On 25-26 February, WFP met with national partners to prepare the launch of the food security and nutrition study of people living with HIV, with a kick-off workshop planned on 16 March. The study, funded under the USD 25,000 Unified Budget, Results and Accountability Framework (UBRAF) contribution received by WFP Tunisia, will be used to conduct a food security and vulnerability assessment of the nutrition status across 3,000 HIV and AIDS affected population in Tunisia. The assessment will inform the implementation of the 2018-2022 National Strategic Plan for HIV-AIDS and sexually-transmitted infections (STI) and is part of WFP’s capacity strengthening activities in support of national social protection programmes.

• During the reporting month, WFP met the Tunisian Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment (MALE) and the National Office of Civil Protection (ONPC) to prepare a memorandum of Understanding to conduct emergency preparedness activities in follow up to the Global Preparedness Partnership exercise conducted in 2019.