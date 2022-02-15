WFP Tunisia Country Brief, December 2021

In December 2021

• 3,000 families assisted with in-kind food parcels in the rural regions of Kasserine,

Kairouan and Siliana.

• 72 people attended the workshop for social workers on a social protection system sensitive to PLHIV.

• 29 people attended the media workshop on a social protection system sensitive to PLHIV.

Operational Updates

• WFP held a workshop for social workers and the Ministry of Social Affairs to sensitize them on the importance of effective and equitable social protection schemes for People living with HIV (PLHIV) to reduce the disadvantages and inequalities that make them more vulnerable. Following this workshop, social workers and officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs will put forward 5 key measures to be implemented: the draft and submission of a specific law for the social protection of PLHIV; the recognition of HIV/AIDS as a chronic disease for full coverage under health insurance; the establishment of a dedicated programme covering the specific needs of PLHIV to be integrated in the social programmes of the Direction of Basic Health Care (DSSB); the mobilization of more resources in coordination with NGOs, UN and international organizations to strengthen prevention, awareness and nutrition; the establishment of mechanisms for economic empowerment and social integration of PLHIV.

• WFP conducted a media sensitization workshop aimed at maximizing the impact of advocacy for a social protection system to be PLHIV-sensitive . This workshop helped to initiate and foster an open discussion on HIV/AIDS, including on the stigma faced by PLHIV in accessing social protection. By encouraging the media to take part in the discussion informing public opinion, WFP hopes to encourage the authorities to act against the social discrimination of PLHIV.