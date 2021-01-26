WFP Tunisia Country Brief, December 2020

Within the framework of the "School Canteen Redevelopment Project", WFP Tunisia contracted UNOPS services to refurbish, rehabilitate and renovate school canteens. This month, UNOPS delivered to WFP and its partners, the 10 rehabilitated canteens. An official ceremony will take place in January 2021.

Operational Updates

• Within the framework of the interagency contingency plan and following the joint UN mission to Tunisia’s border crossing with Libya in Ras Jedir (Tunisia), WFP Tunisia has confirmed its contribution of USD 7,000 to UNHCR and UN committee for the rehabilitation of Ras Jedir border. Migrants, refugees and asylum seekers crossing from Libya will be welcomed through this site.

WFP will support the local government in implementing a food storage area in the site.

• A baseline study in the region of Bargou, Kesra and Rouhia, in the governorate of Siliana, funded by IFAD and carried out by Islamic Relief Tunisia, has been launched. The study aims to assess the nutritional status, behaviour and eating habits of school-aged children and their parents in five schools in the abovementioned regions. The analysis of the results will inform the formulation of a nutrition education package in these schools for school children, school staff and parents.

• A field nutritional survey was conducted in the governorate of Zaghouan in close cooperation with WFP’s Regional Bureau of Cairo, to assess the eating habits of schoolchildren and their families. The survey will help formulate a Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) strategy, within the framework of the “Last Mile Ecosystem” project which aims to improve the nutritional quality of school meals by promoting the local procurement of fresh products from smallholder farmers.

• As WFP office in Tunisia also covers Morocco, WFP presented its credentials to the government of the Kingdom of Morocco this month. A mission was conducted by WFP Tunisia Programme and Communication team to support the launch of WFP activities in Morocco, particularly in terms of school feeding.