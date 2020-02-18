WFP Tunisia Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government-run National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

The budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching US$16 million per year. The Tunisian Government invested US$ 1.7 million in the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank.

Operational Updates

• The implementation of the agreement with the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture - Regional Commissariat for Agricultural Development of Siliana began in December, with the first field assessment mission and discussions with cooperating partners. The Government of Tunisia requested WFP to provide technical assistance and capacitystrengthening activities as part the framework of the International Fund for Agricultural Development’s (IFAD) PROFITS project, which aims to improve the living conditions of vulnerable rural populations in the southern Siliana region through the development of agricultural value chains.

• On 19 December, WFP participated the “strategic data on HIV Workshop” organized by UNAIDS in coordination with the Ministry of Health - Basic health care services. WFP presented the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) and Cost of diet initiative that will contribute to create HIV-sensitive evidence to inform the implementation of Tunisia’s 2018-2022 National Strategic Plan for HIV-AIDS and STIs, as part of WFP’s capacity strengthening support to the national social protection programmes. With a particular focus in migrant and refugee persons of concern, the assessment could also better inform how to align the national strategy with the Emergency Preparedness and Response in case of influx of migrants and refugees from Libya.

• The WFP Head of Office had an introductory meeting with the Minister of Social Affairs, who recognised the importance of WFP’s technical support to the National School Feeding Programme as a safety net across the health and education sector. The Minister also welcomed WFP’s aim to contribute to the development of other national social protection programmes and the operational systems that underpin them, such as evidence-based production for better targeting and delivery mechanisms, registries for social protection and M&E systems. A joint technical meeting took place on 12 December to prepare for a workshop aimed at identifying synergies and prepare a roadmap for an effective cooperation plan to broaden WFP’s involvement in the area of social protection in Tunisia. thematic groups, while ensuring strategic input in other relevant areas such as education, health, social cohesion, migration and infrastructure.

• WFP accompanied a delegation of the Government of Tunisia to the 21st Global Child Nutrition Forum (GCNF) from 2-6 December. The Tunisian delegation included a Senior Adviser to the Minister of Education and the Director of the Office of School Services (OOESCO) in charge of school feeding programs. Tunisia had the chance to follow up with representatives of the MENA region on the Tunis Declaration signed in the margins of the 20th GCNF held in Tunis, and to renew the call for the region’s governments and partners to actively support the development of sustainable school meals to maximise the opportunity for every child to thrive.