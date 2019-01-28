WFP Tunisia Country Brief, December 2018
Operational Context
Tunisia has undergone significant changes following the Revolution of January 2011. The strategic direction of the Government currently focuses on strengthening democracy, while laying the groundwork for a stronger economic recovery. Tunisia has a GNI per capita of USD 11,490 purchasing power parity (World Bank, 2017). The 2018 UNDP Human Development Index (HDI) ranks Tunisia 95 out 189 countries and 58 on the Gender Inequality Index (GII 2018).
WFP has positioned itself on a technical advisory role through capacity-strengthening activities in both countries, with the provision of technical assistance aiming to improve the national school feeding systems.
Operational Updates
- On 12 December, WFP facilitated a twinning experience between the Nadhour kitchen pilot of Zaghouan Governorate and Boulazar primary school of Korba delegation. WFP’s cooperating partner (CP) ATPNE Korba (Association Tunisienne de la Protection de la nature et de l’environnement Korba)” gained from the experience shared by WFP’s CP GFDA Nadhour (GFDA - Groupement Feminin de Development Agricole) in home-grown school feeding modalities and how to create revenue opportunities for the women groups by linking the garden’s production to the school kitchen. ATPNE is supporting the revitalisation of Boulazar’s school garden by engaging a group of rural women active in the region.
- On 14 and 15 December, the OOESCO (Ministry of Education’s Office of School Services) and WFP organized a school chef competition in Tunis. With the participation of the National Association of Chefs, WFP’s CP URPCT (Un Repas Pour Chaque Tunisien) and Association Des Professionnels De L’Art Culinaire (APAC), 16 chefs from different regions participated in sharing experiences and challenges on daily meals preparation for school children. The event was an important opportunity for these chefs to build their capacity and their motivation.
- On 1 December, WFP’s CP ATPNE organized a nutrition awareness event in Boulazar Primary School on the healthy benefits of integrating blue fish into the diet. A women group association from Kerkena Island entertained the children by reading tailormade stories on fishing traditions in Tunisia. A nutritionist from the Ministry of Health facilitated the exchange of experiences between parents, teachers and children, followed by a culinary demonstration on blue fish recipes performed by three well-known chefs and members of the Chef National Association.