WFP Tunisia Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Context

Tunisia has undergone significant changes following the Revolution of January 2011. The strategic direction of the Government currently focuses on strengthening democracy, while laying the groundwork for a stronger economic recovery. Tunisia has a GNI per capita of USD 11,490 purchasing power parity (World Bank, 2017). The 2018 UNDP Human Development Index (HDI) ranks Tunisia 95 out 189 countries and 58 on the Gender Inequality Index (GII 2018).

WFP has positioned itself on a technical advisory role through capacity-strengthening activities in both countries, with the provision of technical assistance aiming to improve the national school feeding systems.

Operational Updates