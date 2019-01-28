28 Jan 2019

WFP Tunisia Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (428.67 KB)

Operational Context

Tunisia has undergone significant changes following the Revolution of January 2011. The strategic direction of the Government currently focuses on strengthening democracy, while laying the groundwork for a stronger economic recovery. Tunisia has a GNI per capita of USD 11,490 purchasing power parity (World Bank, 2017). The 2018 UNDP Human Development Index (HDI) ranks Tunisia 95 out 189 countries and 58 on the Gender Inequality Index (GII 2018).

WFP has positioned itself on a technical advisory role through capacity-strengthening activities in both countries, with the provision of technical assistance aiming to improve the national school feeding systems.

Operational Updates

  • On 12 December, WFP facilitated a twinning experience between the Nadhour kitchen pilot of Zaghouan Governorate and Boulazar primary school of Korba delegation. WFP’s cooperating partner (CP) ATPNE Korba (Association Tunisienne de la Protection de la nature et de l’environnement Korba)” gained from the experience shared by WFP’s CP GFDA Nadhour (GFDA - Groupement Feminin de Development Agricole) in home-grown school feeding modalities and how to create revenue opportunities for the women groups by linking the garden’s production to the school kitchen. ATPNE is supporting the revitalisation of Boulazar’s school garden by engaging a group of rural women active in the region.
  • On 14 and 15 December, the OOESCO (Ministry of Education’s Office of School Services) and WFP organized a school chef competition in Tunis. With the participation of the National Association of Chefs, WFP’s CP URPCT (Un Repas Pour Chaque Tunisien) and Association Des Professionnels De L’Art Culinaire (APAC), 16 chefs from different regions participated in sharing experiences and challenges on daily meals preparation for school children. The event was an important opportunity for these chefs to build their capacity and their motivation.
  • On 1 December, WFP’s CP ATPNE organized a nutrition awareness event in Boulazar Primary School on the healthy benefits of integrating blue fish into the diet. A women group association from Kerkena Island entertained the children by reading tailormade stories on fishing traditions in Tunisia. A nutritionist from the Ministry of Health facilitated the exchange of experiences between parents, teachers and children, followed by a culinary demonstration on blue fish recipes performed by three well-known chefs and members of the Chef National Association.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.