WFP Tunisia Country Brief, August 2022

In August 2022

The In-depth Assessment of National and Regional School Feeding Markets conducted by Technical and Practical Assistance to Development (TPAD) has been finalized and will be published in September.

Operational Updates

• Under the ADAPT programme, in partnership with the Agenzia Italiana per la Cooperazione allo Sviluppo (AICS) and funded by the European Union, WFP and the research firm Technical and Practical Assistance to Development (TPAD) have completed a field survey in ten governorates to assess national and regional school feeding markets. Several recommendations were made, including the need to encourage local procurement of food from smallholder farmers, and to support capacity building of the Ministry of Education for better coordination of food procurement. The study also reveals that reforms will be needed to support local markets suppliers’ access to Public Procurement Offers. WFP will organize a workshop to present and validate the results of the study with national institutions in September.

• WFP held the first working meeting with the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Tunisian Union of Social Security to discuss the operational plan for the distribution of food products to 7,500 of the most vulnerable and lowincome families in the governorates of Kairouan, Kasserine and Siliana. This project is part of a food security grant from the Japanese Government to Tunisia, to mitigate the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on the food and nutritional security of the most vulnerable.

• WFP participated in the first meeting of the Steering Committee of the Joint United Nations Programme for Rural Women's Economic Empowerment (JP RWEE), with FAO, IFAD and UNWOMEN. The meeting was attended by the Chief of Cabinet of the Ministry of Agriculture, Faten Khamassi, as well as representatives of other ministries involved in the project: the Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly and the Ministry of Social Affairs.