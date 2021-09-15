Tunisia + 1 more
WFP Tunisia Country Brief, August 2021
Attachments
In August 2021
This August WFP published its assessment of food security and nutrition among People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Tunisia, funded by UNAIDS Unified Budget, Results and Accountability Framework (UBRAF) and rolled out in 2020. The study recommends training and capacity building of health professionals as well as the promotion of HIV sensitive social protection.
Operational Updates
- The preliminary results of the Gender and Zero Hunger study launched by WFP in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Women, Family and Elderly and the Center of Arab Women for Training and Research (CAWTAR) shows that despite an acceptable food security situation of 70 percent of interviewed rural women’s group members (Groupement de Development Agricole – GDA) and their families, a high percentage of those women had to recur to crisis and emergency livelihood coping strategies, such as selling productive assets, reduce medical and education expenses. The analysis of the results will be available by the end of September. WFP is supporting the government to produce evidence to inform the National Strategy for the empowerment of rural women; this study is part of that evidence- based production.