WFP Tunisia Country Brief, August 2020

In August 2020

WFP launched a call for expressions of interest to seek NGOs and associated partners with an active field presence in Tunisia, to implement and support the activities of the Strategic Plan of Tunisia (2018-2022) in collaboration with the Ministries in charge of Education; Higher Education and Scientific Research;

Agriculture; Environment; Social Affairs; Women,

Children and Family; Development, Investment and International Cooperation; Interior; Communication Technology and e-Business; Transport; Health;

Industry; and Trade.

Operational Updates

• The first distribution of cash transfers in Siliana continued in August. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, movements were limited, which extended the distributions over time. All hygiene measures were respected to ensure the health protection of the beneficiaries. During this first round, 255 families received their allocation. A feedback mechanism was put in place to better inform WFP and its partners of the aspects that need to be improved ensure that all intended beneficiaries are reached. This operation is financed by IFAD through its PROFITS project with the Ministry of Agriculture and supported by the UN COVID-19 Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF).

• On 6 and 7 August, WFP, in collaboration with the Office of School Works (OOESCO), organized a workshop of consultation and prospective on the national school canteen program and the work done so far. Representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry for Higher Education and Scientific Research and FAO were also present. An activity plan was developed for the school year 2020-2021. It was also mentioned that OOESCO was able to achieve its objectives and contribute to the fight against COVID-19; the stocks of school canteens that could not be used with the closure of schools were used to feed people affected by the disease.

• On 18 and 19 August, WFP, in collaboration with the National Observatory of Agriculture, organized a workshop to reflect on the establishment of a permanent food security monitoring system (FSMS) in Tunisia. Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Development, Investment and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Social Affairs, and a panel of national institutions participated. Tunisia does not experience food insecurity as such; however, as pockets of vulnerability and poverty are likely to shift, the FSMS is a valuable tool that will provide information on household vulnerability to food insecurity. The FSMS will alert national institutions to the improvement or deterioration of food security in Tunisia in order to facilitate their actions. An action plan and a joint roadmap between the different institutions have been drafted.