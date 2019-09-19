19 Sep 2019

WFP Tunisia Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government-run National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

The budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching USD 16 million per year. USD 1.7 million were provided by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank.

Operational Updates

• From 6 to 8 August, WFP and its Cooperating Partner (CP) CEFA (Comité Européen pour la Formation et l’Agriculture) conducted a field mission to the Kairouan Governorate to facilitate the establishment of the regional steering committee that will oversee the revitalization of six school gardens. The committee is composted by the representative of the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Office of School Services (OOESCO,
Office des Oeuvres Scolaires), the Regional Education Commissariat (CRE), Agriculture Development Commissariat (CRDA) and National Agency for the Protection of the Environment (ANPE, Agence Nationale de Protection de l’Environnement).

• WFP finalized the assessment of more than 30 proposals from local NGOs and cooperatives (GDA,
Groupements de développement Agricole) for the upgrade of school canteens and the rehabilitation of school gardens in the framework of the WFP Tunisia Country Strategic Plan (CSP). WFP submitted a shortlist of 22 school canteens and 17 school gardens to the Ministry of Education, in order to validate and finalize the selection of the sites.

Monitoring

• WFP works with the Ministry of Education and the CRE of the Nabeul, Kairouan, Kasserine and Ariana governorates, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), to monitor the progress towards upgrading the infrastructure and equipment of six selected school kitchens and three “satellite” schools in Zaghouan governorate. The progress of works in Nahala Ain Jloula and Jabbes Haffouz primary schools in Kairouan Governorate was reported to be close to 60 percent. WFP staff is planning a visit on-site with the government and UNOPS’s representatives aiming at verifying compliance with safety and security standards.

