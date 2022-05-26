WFP Tunisia Country Brief, April 2022

In April 2022

• WFP successfully carried out, in partnership with the Pole of Competitiveness of Bizerte (PCB), a workshop on the "National Strategy and Action Plan for Food System Resilience to Crises and Disasters".

Operational Updates

• WFP and the Pole of Competitiveness of Bizerte organized workshop on the development of a National Strategy and an Action Plan to support the resilience of the agricultural and agri-food sector to crises and disasters as follow-up to the one held last month. This month’s workshop brought together more than 50 people including 20 women from national institutions, members of the Tunisian Union for Agriculture and Fishery (UTAP) and relevant ministries such as the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture. The workshop allowed the validation of the strategic orientations found in the "National Strategy and Action Plan for Food System Resilience to Crises and Disasters". The strategic orientations aim to strengthen the pillars of the country's food security in an international context increasingly threatened by crises related to climate change, epidemics or migration. The strategic orientations are divided into 16 strategic objectives which are based on the 4 pillars of the strategy: (1) better governance of risk management, (2) institution of an information system and monitoring system, (3) implementation of preventive measures, (4) acceleration of the recovery of the sector during and after a crisis.

• From 18 to 22 April WFP, as part of the group on Nutrition and HIV, together with UN sister agencies, government institutions, universities and the civil society, took part in a strategic assessment on nutrition and HIV. The evaluation will feed into a new WFP Nutrition Strategy on Contact info: Aziza BOUHEJBA (aziza.bouhejba@wfp.org) HIV.