WFP Tunisia Country Brief, April 2021

In April 2021

WFP launched the “Last Mile Ecosystem” app in the central kitchen of Henchir Jedid, in Nadhour (Zaghouan). This state-of-the-art digital solution ensures that food is purchased locally from small-scale farmers, supporting local agri-food production and economies, while promoting a diverse and nutritious diet for school children.

Operational Updates

• Within the framework of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV (UNAIDS), WFP conducted a food security and nutrition assessment of People Living with HIV (PLHIV). The results show that food insecurity among PLHIV is very high and the nutritional quality of meals is low. More than half of the surveyed households resorted to food of lower quality, reducing the portion size per meal and the number of meals per day. WFP will work with the government and its partners to provide adequate nutritional counselling to PLHIV.

Counselling will focus on encouraging the consumption of a healthy and balanced diet with adequate energy and micronutrient intake to contribute to a drastic improvement of the quality of life of PLHIV.

• Piloted in Tunisia, "The Last Mile Ecosystem" is a cutting-edge digital solution that connects smallholder farmers to school canteens through a network of private transporters. It ensures that food is purchased locally from smallholder farmers, supporting local agri-food production and economies, while promoting a diverse and nutritious diet for school children. The solution is currently being tested in the central kitchen of Henchir Jedid, in Nadhour (Zaghouan), which provides nutritious meals to 7 schools, accommodating up to 1,500 schoolchildren each day. The application was launched on 19 April, a WFP team, accompanied by developers from Weare Moon Agency, did the first tests and presented the application to the different users including: the coordinator of the central canteen, the storekeeper, the chef, the truck driver for the delivery of hot meals but also the farmer.