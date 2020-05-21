WFP Tunisia Country Brief, April 2020

In April, 260,000 children and their families were affected by the disruption of the national school feeding programme due to school closure. WFP in Tunisia is adjusting and scaling up its existing social assistance programmes as part of technical support to the Government on COVID-19 response.

WFP in Tunisia provides technical support to the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) in the setup of a more inclusive and harmonised shock responsive social protection system. More than 675,000 vulnerable people will benefit from the intervention.

Operational Updates

• On April 15, WFP Tunisia’s Head of Office Fatimata Sow Sidibe met the Minister of Local Affairs to discuss the technical support WFP is providing under the National response for COVID-19. The Minister requested WFP’s support to scale up School Food Banks in rural areas and setup city farming for youth and adolescents.

• As a result of discussions between the Agriculture and Food security Crisis Committee led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rome-based Agencies (RBAs), WFP will provide cash assistance to 537 families of 784 primary school children aged 5-12 affected by school closure due to COVID-19. The value of the cash-based transfer (CBT) is equal to the one-off top ups provided by the Ministry of Social affairs to vulnerable household (TND 200/USD 69). The intervention is meant to complement the social protection system and fill the gaps by serving several segments of the population, currently not benefitting from the system.

• On 30 April, the Minister of Health requested WFP to assist in the gradual lift of the lock down measures effective starting 4 May. Main interventions include to equip primary schools with hygiene products and raise awareness on preventive measures as well as contribute to food safety by conducting studies to assess the possible spread of the virus via food and water in rural and inland schools. At the end of April, preliminary results of the Cost of Diet (CoD) study for Tunisia have been finalized and will be released externally next month. Findings show that the basic needs of individuals are being met despite nutritious foods being costly. The following step is to assess the percentage of households that would be unable to cover the costs of the energy-only and nutritious diets.