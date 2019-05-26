26 May 2019

WFP Tunisia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing the Government-run National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) that reaches 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in 2,500 primary schools.

The budget for national school feeding doubled in 2019, reaching USD 16 m per year. USD 1.7 m were allocated by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and development of a School Food Bank.

Operational Updates

• On 16 and 17 April, WFP and the Ministry of Education (MoE) organized a workshop to advance in the development of the Operations Manual for the National School Feeding Programme (NSFP). A total of 80 stakeholders participated in the workshop, including representatives of the MoE’s Office of School Services (OOESCO, Office des oeuvres scolaires) at national and regional levels, school directors, and representatives of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
The main outcomes of the workshop were the validation of the structure and scope of the manual, an agreement on the way forward and procedure to finalize its content, and a series of constructive recommendations on the need to improve certain aspects of the programme. The main recommendations were to include a section on effective mechanisms for local procurement, and to provide details on nutritional standards, taking into consideration regional food habits and specificities.

• As an additional activity in the framework of its institutional support to OOESCO, on 27-28 April WFP participated in training sessions for the OOESCO local heads of unit, who will be acting as “authorizing officers” for the decentralized management of the NSFP. The training aimed to develop the competencies and provide tools for the authorizing officers to effectively plan for and control their respective districts, taking into consideration the availability of local produce. On this occasion, WFP also presented and distributed the Nutrition and Hygiene Guidelines, developed in partnership with the Tunisian Institute of Nutrition.

• On 20 April, WFP’s cooperating partner ATPNE (Tunisian Association for the Preservation of Nature and the Environment) Korba, the Tunisian Red Crescent and the Tunisian Association of Professional Chefs (ATPAC, Association Tunisienne des Professionnels de l'Art Culinaire) hosted an event to advance nutritionsensitive education and the revalorization of traditional recipes at the Boulazhar primary school.

