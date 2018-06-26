WFP Tunisia and Morocco Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Tunisia has undergone significant change following the Jasmine Revolution of January 2011. The strategic direction of the Government currently focuses on strengthening democracy, while laying the groundwork for a stronger economic recovery. Tunisia has a GNI per capita of USD 11,250 purchasing power parity (World Bank, 2015). The 2016 UNDP Human Development Report ranks Tunisia 97 out 188 countries and as 58 on the Gender Inequality Index (GII 2015).

Morocco is a middle income, yet food-deficit country where the agricultural production fluctuates yearly as a result of weather variations and relies heavily on international markets to meet its consumption needs.

Morocco is ranked 123 out of 188 countries in the 2016 HDI and as 113 on the GII 2015.

WFP has positioned itself on a technical advisory role through capacity reinforcement activities in both countries, with the provision of technical assistance aiming to improve the national school meals systems.

Operational Updates

Tunisia

- During the month of May, WFP signed a set of Field Level Agreements (FLAs) with three local NGOs to execute school garden improvements, as well as to build the capacity of local smallholder farmers to participate in the school meals supply chain. The FLAs include scopes of work extending until 31 December 2018. WFP currently has 4 active FLAs with national NGOs: Un Repas Pour Chaque Tunisien (URCPT, A meal for every Tunisian, signed in April), Association Tunisienne de Protection de la Nature et de l’Environnement - Korba (ATPNE, Tunisian association for the protection of nature and the environment – Korba), Groupement de Développement Agricole “Amal” Jeradou (GDA Amal, Rural Development Group Amal - Jeradou), and Groupement Femenin de Développement Agricole Nadhour (GFDA Nadhour, Women’s Rural Development Group).

- On 10 and 15 May, a WFP communications expert provided training for ministerial staff at the central and regional level on how to improve the media coverage and visibility of the Ministry’s activities, as well as its social media presence. A total of 51 officials - 26 regional focal points and 25 staff at central level, including 10 members of the Ministry’s communications team, and 15 senior ministerial staff - participated in the training sessions, and benefitted from individual follow-up sessions.

Morocco

- On 23 May, the Ministry of General Affairs and Governance (MAGG) notified WFP of its agreement to launch Morocco's Country Strategic Review (CSR), with the research to be conducted by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). On 30-31 May, WFP met with the consultant who will lead the research, the Lead Convener for the CSR and representatives of ECA and FAO. The MAGG agreed will convene an inter-ministerial advisory board meeting on 20 June to validate the work plan and ensure all relevant Government stakeholders’ participation.