WFP Tunisia and Morocco Country Brief, December 2018

Published on 31 Dec 2018
In Numbers

WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aiming at enhancing Governmentrun National School Meals Programmes that reach 260,000 children (125,000 girls and 135,000 boys) in Tunisia; and 1.4 m children (660,000 girls and 740,000 boys) in Morocco

US$ 1.7 m allocated by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of a pilot central kitchen and a first School Food Bank hub

Operational Updates

Tunisia:

• On 12 December, WFP facilitated the first twinning experience between the Nadhour kitchen pilot of Zaghouan Governorate and Boulazar primary school of Korba delegation. WFP’s cooperating partner (CP) ATPNE Korba (Association Tunisienne de la Protection de la nature et de l’environnement Korba)” gained from the experience shared by WFP’s CP GFDA Nadhour ( GFDA - Groupement Feminin de Development Agricole) in homegrown school feeding modalities and how to create revenue opportunities for the women groups by linking the garden’s production to the school kitchen. ATPNE is supporting the revitalisation of Boulazar’s school garden by engaging a group of rural women active in the region.

• On 14 and 15 December, the OOESCO (Ministry of Education’s Office of School Services) and WFP organized the first school chef competition in Tunisia. With the participation of the National Association of Chefs, WFP’s CP URPCT (Un Repas Pour Chaque Tunisien) and Association Des Professionnels De L’Art Culinaire (APAC), 16 chefs from different regions participated in sharing experiences and challenges on daily meals preparation for school children. The event was an important opportunity for these chefs to build their capacity and their motivation.

• On 1 December, WFP’s CP ATPNE organized a nutrition awareness event in Boulazar Primary School on the healthy benefits of integrating blue fish into the diet. A women group association from Kerkena Island entertained the children by reading tailor-made stories on fishing traditions in Tunisia. A nutritionist from the Ministry of Health facilitated the exchange of experiences between parents, teachers and children, followed by a culinary demonstration on blue fish recipes performed by three well-known chefs and members of the Chef National Association.

Morocco:

• The multi-sectorial government stakeholders who participated in the consultations for the Strategic Review (SR) of the Food and Nutrition Situation in Morocco provided their feedback to the Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) expert, who is drafting the report. The document is currently being revised prior to its final validation by an inter-ministerial steering committee convened by the Secretary General of the Ministry of General Affairs and Governance.

