WFP Tunisia and Morocco Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- US$1.6 m allocated by the Tunisian Government for the construction and equipment of two pilot kitchens.

- WFP provides capacity-strengthening activities aimed at enhancing government-run National School Meals Programme.

- The National School Meals Programme reached 250,000 children (120,000 girls and 130,000 boys) in Tunisia; and 1.4 m children (658,000 girls and 742,000 boys) in Morocco.

Operational Context

Tunisia has undergone significant change following the Jasmine Revolution of January 2011. The strategic direction of the Government currently focuses on strengthening democracy, while laying the groundwork for a stronger economic recovery. Tunisia has a GNI per capita of USD 11,250 purchasing power parity (World Bank, 2015). The 2016 UNDP Human Development Index (HDI) ranks Tunisia 97 out 188 countries and as 58 on the Gender Inequality Index (GII 2015).

Morocco is a middle income, yet food-deficit country where the agricultural production fluctuates yearly as a result of weather variations and relies heavily on international markets to meet its consumption needs. Morocco is ranked 123 out of 188 countries in the 2016 HDI and as 113 on the GII 2015.

WFP has positioned itself on a technical advisory role through capacity reinforcement activities in both countries, with the provision of technical assistance aiming to improve the national school meals systems.

Operational Updates

Tunisia

- The upgrading and refurbishment works for the first food school bank’s warehouse in Tunisia have started in order to meet security and safety standards. The warehouse, identified in the Mahmoud Messaadi College (Mornag delegation, Grand Tunis region), is part of WFP’s support to the Tunisian Government in strengthening regulatory frameworks and tools of the National School Meals Programme (NSMP) using blockchain technology. The food school bank (BAS - Banque Alimentaire Scolaire) will address the food supply stock-outs experienced by school canteens by applying a transparent and more accountable system of tracking deliveries.

- WFP continues to support the Ministry of Education in setting up the first central kitchen pilot in the primary school Henchir El Jadid in Nadhour. Installation of the kitchen and canteen’s equipment and upgrading work for two satellite schools have started. The Regional Commission of Education (CRE – Commissariat Regional Education) identified a number of cooks who will take part in the hygiene and cooking training to be facilitated by WFP in September. The Nadhour kitchen pilot is expected to produce daily meals, delivering lunches to five satellite schools in the rural area of Nadhour, as well as fulfil the nutrition needs of 1,500 boys and girls.

- WFP Tunisia is conducting the preparation phase of its first Decentralized Evaluation (DE). The Evaluation Function Steering Group has approved WFP Tunisia application to the Contingency Evaluation Fund (CEF) for a total of US$ 69,609. The DE aims at informing WFP Tunisia and its counterparts (MoE and MoA, mainly) on the strategic directions to be undertaken to successfully achieve Tunisia CSP’s outcomes. WFP is now in the process of selecting the evaluation team and preparing the document library.

Morocco

- The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Agriculture to inform the Morocco Country Strategic Review (CSR). The first findings of the CSR have been discussed internally, and the Morocco CSP Concept Note was presented during the Integrated Road Map (IRM) regional workshop held in Cairo on 27-28 August.