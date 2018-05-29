29 May 2018

WFP Tunisia and Morocco Country Brief, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Operational Updates

Tunisia:

  • On 06 April, WFP signed a Field Level Agreement with local non-governmental organization (NGO) Un Repas Pour Chaque Tunisien (URPCT, A meal for every Tunisian) to support the upgrade of the current decentralised school meals model of the Sabalit ben Amar primary school, in the Ariana region. URPCT has extensive experience in school meals and community development. This partnership aims to facilitate the establishment of sustainable links between local agriculture and school canteens, in line with a homegrown approach, through the revitalization of school gardens as hubs for community participation. The cofounder of the NGO and renowned chef, Iyed Tej, will lead the design of trainings for cooks engaged in the preparation of nutritious school meals nation-wide.

  • On 10-13 April, a delegation from the Global Child Nutrition Foundation (GCNF) visited Tunisia to advance preparations for the Global Child Nutrition Forum which will be hosted by the Government of Tunisia in October 2018. The forum will bring together leaders from 50 countries for five days of intensive training, technical assistance and planning, directed toward establishing country-operated sustainable school meals programmes.

  • On 04 April, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) released a feasibility study commissioned by WFP in February regarding the upgrade of eight school canteens in four different regions of rural Tunisia. WFP, UNOPS, regional representatives of the Ministry of Education and school directors collaborated to validate the study and subsequently launch the procurement process for selecting a construction company to implement the canteen upgrades.

Morocco:

  • On 26-28 April, WFP participated in coordination meetings to formalise and agree on the way forward to launch Morocco's Country Strategic Review (CSR), and to advance preparations on the study’s research, to be conducted by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). The meetings involved the Lead Convener for the CSR - the Secretary General of the Ministry of General Affairs and Governance - and representatives of UNECA, FAO and the Ministry of Education.

