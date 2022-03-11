UNHCR Tunisia’s Comprehensive Refugee Protection and Solutions Response

The number of refugees, asylum-seekers, and migrants moving into and through Tunisia have surged to levels unseen since the 2011 revolution. In 2021, the central Mediterranean route, from North Africa to European countries such as Italy, was the deadliest maritime route in the world.. New arrivals in 2022 are expected to exceed the levels seen in 2020 and 2021, with a projection of 11,000 total individuals registered with UNHCR by year-end, up from the current 9,500 figure (February 2022). Building on positive progress made in humanitarian-development-peace nexus areas, UNHCR is looking for funding to support local asylum and reception capacities in view of expanding the protection space and providing effective response with a stabilizing value where the people are.