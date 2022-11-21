UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - October 2022

Operational Context

UNHCR is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life of eight individuals following a shipwreck off the coast of Zarzis in southern Tunisia. On 10 October, authorities retrieved the bodies of the individuals, all of Tunisian nationality, while at least ten were believed to be missing. During the month of October, more than 4,598 people attempt to depart from Tunisia. Among them, 2,824 were non-Tunisians (2,805 sub-Saharan African, and 19 Arab nationals). UNHCR in coordination with IOM continues to provide basic assistance for those in urgent need of support, including medical check-ups, counseling, psychosocial support, core-relief items, and food vouchers. Encouraging solidarity across the region and extending support to national authorities in their efforts to prevent loss of life remain key priorities for UNHCR and partners.

Due to ongoing reported security incidents at UNHCR’s office in Tunis during the month of October, resettlement and refugee status determination interviews were conducted at UNHCR partner the Tunisian Refugee Council (CTR) office in order to ensure the continuity of UNHCR services and delivery of protection support to asylum-seekers.

Operational Response

As part of UNHCR efforts to ensure refugees’ inclusion into national health services—and in close collaboration with its partner the Tunisian Scouts and the regional health directorate of Ariana—on 26 October four refugee children living in Tunis received their first EPI vaccine dose to prevent against diphtheria, measles, polio and other ailments. All were provided a vaccination card to track their vaccine status. Through such vital health interventions, refugees and asylum-seeking children become one step closer to systematically accessing national child immunization programs in Tunisia.

Following a recent UNHCR partnership agreement with the Arab Institute for Human rights (AIHR) and Mosaique FM radio station, three trainings were held during October to provide over 50 local journalists with accurate information on asylum and the plight of refugees in Tunisia. The training also familiarized Mosaique FM journalists with the work of UNHCR and partners, the Government’s role in refugee protection, as well as tips for ethical reporting on the situation of refugees.

UNHCR and partner the Arab institute for Human rights (AIHR) participated in this year’s 33rd Carthage Film Festival in Tunis to raise awareness on displacement and refugee issues. During the festival’s “Mediterranean Visions” segment, six films directed by female filmmakers from the south and north Mediterranean countries shed light on individual stories of refugees. The event included a panel discussion focusing on themes of displacement central to the films, with strong participation and support from those working in the film industry. Of note, the in-depth documentary “BATATA” focusing on Syrian refugees living in a UNHCR refugee camp in Lebanon won two awards, including the distinctive human rights prize.

On 13 October, UNHCR and the Tunisian association for the fight against HIV/STIs hosted an information session for refugees and asylum-seekers at its shelter in Tunis on reproductive health, to provide information and advice on prevention of sexually transmitted infections. During the session, HIV and hepatitis tests were offered for residents of the shelter, with confidentiality and privacy measures being implemented.

To develop further cooperation, UNHCR, IOM, and the UN Resident Coordinator office of Tunisia took part in a strategic meeting with Tunisia’s Ministry of Interior on 28 October. During the meeting, participants stressed the importance of advancing mutual efforts to enable refugees, asylum-seekers, and migrants to enjoy their essential rights and access to basic services, while ensuring their inclusion in social and economic programs.