UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - October 2021

Key Figures:

9,160 total persons of concern to UNHCR registered in Tunisia (refugees and asylumseekers).

3,525 persons of concern to UNHCR registered so far in Tunisia in 2021.

699 individuals profiled within mixed movements. 81% of individuals profiled expressed an intention to seek asylum in Tunisia.

651 refugee and asylum-seeking households received cash assistance during October.

Operational Context

During October, the COVID-19 situation in Tunisia continued to improve. Meanwhile, the national vaccination campaign proceeded, with over four million people fully vaccinated during the month, and five million receiving their first dose. So far, 317 refugees and asylum-seekers have been fully vaccinated. New measures were adopted from 23 October, including the introduction of the ‘Pass Sanitaire’ making presentation of vaccine status compulsory to access most public areas beginning 22 December.

Operational Response

From 4 - 8 October, UNHCR and partner the Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR) organized a Training for Trainers (ToT) from ten municipalities (Tunis, Ariana, Marsa,

Raoued, Sousse, Sfax, Medenine, Zarzis,

Zarzis North and Gabes) together with IOM.

During the training, various challenges and opportunities for inclusion at the local level were discussed, as well as decentralization and migration governance. Participants developed a draft information pamphlet listing services for refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants, while also agreeing on the need to have clear referral pathways. Participants demonstrated interest in pursuing and furthering partnership with UNHCR.