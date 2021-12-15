UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - November 2021

Key Figures:

9,255 total people of concern to UNHCR registered in Tunisia (refugees and asylumseekers).

3,763 people of concern to UNHCR registered so far in Tunisia in 2021.

816 individuals profiled within mixed movements.

83% of individuals profiled expressed an intention to seek asylum in Tunisia.

490 refugee and asylum-seeking households received cash assistance during November

Operational Context

During November, an elevated number of COVID-19 cases were observed among students in primary and secondary schools, resulting in the closure of some premises in the southern governorates. Comprehensive vaccination campaigns also continued, recording over six million individuals receiving at least one dose at the end of November; and was extended to children aged between 12 and 14 years old starting from 5 November. So far, 317 refugees and asylum-seekers have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, UNHCR partner the Tunisian Refugee Council (CTR) continued to provide information sessions on preventive measures and vaccination to refugees and asylumseekers.

Operational Response

On 25 November, the Tunisian Maritime Guard rescued 487 individuals from a capsizing vessel which had departed from Libya. UNHCR provided assistance to those rescued at sea, including rapid COVID-19 testing on arrival, shelter, food and nonfood items, and medical assistance.

Medenine’s Cultural Centre offered admission to ten refugees and asylumseekers to attend a music concert by 20 local singers. The Centre also offered a Sudanese refugee artist to take part in the performances, allowing him the opportunity to showcase his art.

On 27-28 November, 27 refugees and asylum-seekers participated in the second event of the ‘Sport for Inclusion’ programme led by IOM, consisting of one day of trainings for volunteers who work with children from vulnerable districts and another day of sporting activities in La Marsa Stadium in Tunis. The programme also included several sporting events in Sfax, Sousse and Zarzis, with the participation of asylum-seekers, refugees, migrants and host community members. The programme seeks to foster inclusion and social cohesion while countering racism and xenophobia through sport and remains a vital recreational opportunity for many people of concern to UNHCR.

On 25 November, activities were held to mark the ‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign across the country, which continued until 10 December. A rich programme of activities led by UNHCR and CTR was organized, with the active participation of refugees and asylum-seekers. Discussions, movie screenings, and artistic activities were planned in Greater Tunis, Gabes, Medenine, Sfax and Tataouine governorates, with the aim of sensitizing refugees, asylum-seekers and host community members on prevention of gender-based violence, as well as informing on children and women’s rights and sexual/reproductive health.