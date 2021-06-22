UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - May 2021

Operational Context

As of 31 May, Tunisia recorded 340,250 cases of COVID-19, including 299,331 recoveries and 12,451 deaths. On 12 May, the Government announced further stringent measures to limit the spread of the virus, in anticipation of the Eid festivities at the end of the month. UNHCR continues to comply with the measures while ensuring provision of essential support and services to persons of concern.

During May, around 1,800 individuals were intercepted or rescued along Tunisia’ coast while attempting to reach Europe, according to local sources, confirming the upward trend noted in recent months. On 17 May, 57 persons perished in a shipwreck off the coast of Zarzis. UNHCR and IOM were on site to provide emergency assistance to those rescued.