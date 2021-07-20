UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - June 2021

Operational Context

As of 30 June, Tunisia recorded some 420,000 cases of COVID-19, including over 50,000 active cases and 14,959 deaths; so far, some 643,509 individuals have been vaccinated. As the situation across the country is declining, a complete lockdown was declared in four governorates starting 26 June, with further stringent measures announced starting from 1 July. UNHCR continues to comply with national measures while maintaining the delivery of essential services to persons of concern.

According to local sources, over 2,000 individuals were intercepted or rescued along Tunisia’s coast in June while attempting to reach Europe, confirming the upward trend observed in recent months. On 24 June, Tunisian maritime authorities rescued a boat with 267 individuals off Ben Guerdane, Medenine Governorate who had departed from Zuwara, Libya. This marks the biggest rescue operation by Tunisian authorities this year. UNHCR and partner CTR assisted 248 individuals rescued during the month, arranging temporary accommodation for 158 persons; joining IOM and Tunisian Red Crescent in the efforts to provide emergency assistance.