UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - August 2021

Key figures

8,648 total persons of concern to UNHCR registered in Tunisia (refugees and asylumseekers).

2,926 persons of concern to UNHCR registered so far in Tunisia in 2021.

584 individuals profiled within mixed movements.

79% of individuals profiled expressed an intention to seek asylum in Tunisia.

626 refugee and asylum-seeking households received cash assistance during August

Operational Context

During the month of August, the COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Tunisia improved slightly thanks to an accelerated vaccination campaign. Movement restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 have since been relaxed. UNHCR partner CTR launched an information campaign with the support of community leaders to increase the number of refugees and asylum-seekers getting vaccinated. Information leaflets on prevention measures and vaccinations were also distributed to over 300 refugees and asylum-seekers. In addition, a stress management training was conducted in collaboration with the Tunisian Sexual and Reproductive Health Association, to help refugees and asylum-seekers cope with stress related to the pandemic. So far, 118 refugees and asylum-seekers have received vaccinations.

According to local sources, over 5,000 individuals were intercepted or rescued along Tunisia’s coast in August while attempting to reach Europe, confirming the upward trend observed this year. UNHCR contributed to the emergency assistance of 326 rescued individuals and provided temporary accommodation to 114 who expressed their intention to seek asylum in Tunisia. UNHCR will proceed with profiling, registration and assistance as needed.

Operational Response

UNHCR and its partner TAMSS conducted a monitoring visit to two private companies in Sfax that employ refugees and asylum-seekers. Equal and fair employment conditions are guaranteed to them and the company owners expressed their satisfaction about the commitment of refugees employed.

UNHCR Tunisia signed a Tripartite Agreement with the Municipality of Raoued (Grand Tunis) and the Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR) to further strengthen their strategic partnership. The agreement builds on the recommendations from the first North Africa Mayors Forum held in Tunis in November 2020 and aims to strengthen the inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in local basic services, including timely and effective reception of new arrivals within mixed movements, socio-economic opportunities and capacity building programmes.

In Ibn Khaldoun shelter of Medenine, a group of 24 refugees and asylum-seekers benefitted from weekly classes in English provided by a volunteer teacher from the hosting community. The classes are particularly useful for young refugees and asylumseekers who are not within the eligible age category to access public and free education.