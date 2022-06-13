UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 31 May 2022

Operational Context

As of the date of publication, since 15 April 2022 about 200 of refugees, asylum-seekers and other individuals who do not fall within UNHCR’s mandate had been staging a sit-in in front of the UNHCR Office in Tunis, demanding resettlement or evacuation from Tunis to third countries.This protest followed a similar sit-in that took place in front of the UNHCR Office in Zarzis for over two months.

Between 22 and 23 May, a boat carrying 100 individuals sank off the coast of Sfax, after having departed from Zouara (Libya) with the aim to reach Europe. Tunisian authorities rescued 24 individuals and recovered one body, while all other passengers went missing. Tunisian authorities and the Tunisian Red Crescent provided emergency assistance, while UNHCR partner, Tunisian Refugee Council (CTR),conducted counselling jointly with IOM on the options available in Tunisia