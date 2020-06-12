UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 31 May 2020

Highlights

As of 31 May 2020, Tunisia recorded 1084 confirmed cases of COVID-19; with 48 deaths and 964 cases recovered, while 72 cases remained active. The progressive ease of national confinement measures started on 4 May. Essential support continued to be provided by UNHCR, including emergency medical care, protection monitoring, psycho-social support, shelter, cash and food assistance. Some activities that were limited to urgent cases have resumed in remote modality; namely legal counselling (provided remotely by lawyers from UNHCR partner the Arab Institute for Human Rights) and the recording of people waiting to be registered, allowing persons with specific needs to be identified.

On 5 May, a boat with 50 individuals on board was rescued by the Tunisian Coast Guard and allowed for disembarkation in Sfax. The boat departed from Zwara (Libya) to head toward Europe. The rescued included nationals from Eritrea, Senegal, Pakistan, Mali and Nigeria, among whom were 15 children. Following 14 days of compulsory quarantine, the rescued were profiled, with 47 requesting asylum.

They were registered and assisted with shelter, food and non-food items.

Moreover, during May, the authorities reported to the media to have conducted 34 interceptions at sea and on land, against attempted departures from Tunisia, involving 303 Tunisian nationals and 563 third-country nationals.

Operational Response

During the month of May, 2,102 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers received cash assistance. Of these, 477 are hosted in UNHCR shelters and apartments and 297 others live in urban and rural areas.

Remote recording of people awaiting registration started on 21 April. As of 31 May,

UNHCR has recorded 293 households. Among them, more than 70% had specific needs, including legal and physical protection needs, serious medical conditions, unaccompanied and separated children, women at risk, single parents, etc. They had been prioritized for registration that will resume on the 1st of June.

Following successful advocacy by UNHCR, the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly agreed to allocate five spaces to unaccompanied asylum seeker and refugee children in the government-run shelter in Tunis on a long-term basis. This is an important step forward in addressing the urgent need for adequate and safer housing for unaccompanied and separated children. Previously, placements were done on an ad hoc basis with children placed in often over-crowded facilities.

Capacity building activities resumed in virtual modality. Namely, UNHCR partner AIHR organized a two-day training (8–9 May) for journalists with the title “Asylum and mixed migration issues in times of crisis; editorial requirements and principles of ethical journalism”. The training included lectures, exchanges of best practices, case studies on crisis communication, culminating in the preparation of a code of conduct for crisis communications.

Moreover, AIHR and UNHCR organized a series of academic debates (26–28 May) with participation from university professors and PhD students on the subject of international protection of refugees and stateless persons. Main topics included the principles of international protection; the international and national instruments for refugee protection in Tunisia; the national system to combat human trafficking; statelessness; the developments in the field of refugee protection and statelessness in African systems of human rights and the asylum system in the European Union.