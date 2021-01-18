UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 31 December 2020

Operational Context

During 2020, UNHCR Tunisia registered 3,237 new refugees and asylum seekers, doubling the overall registered population in Tunisia within 12 months. This increase was mainly due to enhanced registration capacities that resulted in a reduction to the backlog of individuals awaiting registration, but also due to an increase in registration requests confirming 2019 trends, namely from Ivorian and Syrian nationals.

Some 1,800 individuals are currently awaiting registration, while 3,000 already registered persons are awaiting Refugee Status Determination (RSD) procedures to be finalized.

As of 31 December 2020, Tunisia recorded 147,061 cases of COVID-19. During the second half of the year, the virus spread at a faster rate, with a 700 per cent increase of cases during the last quarter. During December, the Government of Tunisia announced the extension of nightly curfew until 15 January 2021; early closure of cafes and restaurants; the cancelation of all trade shows and conventions; and a limit of 30 participants for weddings and funerals. In order to comply with those measures, most group activities for refugees and asylum-seekers were suspended or carried out through reduced presence, while in-office presence for UNHCR staff remained limited to 50 per cent.

On 24 December, a boat carrying 40 individuals of different sub-Saharan nationality was rescued by Tunisian authorities off the coast Sfax. The boat departed from Sidi Mansour towards Europe when it faced began to sink. Five persons were rescued and immediately transferred to medical services, while 20 bodies were retrieved, including pregnant women and a refugee youth from Togo. In June 2020, another shipwreck in the same area resulted in the death of 61 persons, mostly women and children.

Operational Response

During December, UNHCR and its partner the Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR) finalized a reference document drafted along with the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training aimed at improving socio-economic inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia, due to be published in January. The document—which is the result of extensive advocacy and joint collaboration— contains measures to mitigate administrative barriers and legal challenges currently preventing refugees and asylum seekers from accessing the formal labour market, particularly those not in possession of other documents beyond a refugee card.

During the first week of December, a clothing donation from the Japanese firm UNIQLO arrived in Medenine to be processed for distribution by UNHCR and partners CTR and UTSS. This donation will benefit some 8,000 individuals both with the refugee and host community during the first quarter of 2021.

On 1 December, a one-day working session for Child Protection Delegates from Ministry of Women and Family Affairs and family judges was organized by UNHCR partner AIRH, with the aim of including refugee children into the Tunisian national child protection system. The main outcomes included the mapping of existing services and identification of best practices as a first step in the creation of a coordination document establishing standard national procedures on refugee child protection.

As of 31 December, 334 refugee and asylum-seeking children were enrolled in primary, secondary and higher education in Tunisia for the school year 2020-2021. Moreover, six refugee children were admitted to kindergarten free of charge in Tataouine in the south. UNHCR and partner CTR facilitated the inclusion of refugee and asylumseeking children into national education system with strategic discussions with education authorities at different levels, in addition to organizing catch-up classes. Refugee families received an education grant towards payment of fees and school materials