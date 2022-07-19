UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 30June2022

Operational Context

Since 15 April 2022, a group of 213 refugees, asylum-seekers, and other individuals who do not fall under UNHCR’s mandate had been staging a sit-in outside UNHCR’soffice in Tunis–with abigpart of the group coming from Zarzis, where demonstrations took place earlier this year -demanding resettlement and evacuation. Following positive dialogue undertaken with this group throughout the time they were engaged in the demonstrations, on 3 June, UNHCR and partners started their relocation to safe shelters. The first group, composed of 172 individuals, was transported to a first shelter, while the second group of 41 individuals was relocated to another shelter. The process of relocation has been completed on 18 June. Food vouchers, hygiene kits, and core relief items(CRIs)were distributed to the group upon arrival at the shelter.UNHCR is now resuming to address its mandate in protecting refugees and asylum seekers at full capacity in Tunis office, through registration, refugee status determination, and resettlement interviews. Rescue/interception at sea operations continued at a high rate in Tunisia. In June, four operations took place with a total of129 individuals rescued. Among them, 45 individuals sought asylum. A further 552 individuals were intercepted across 27 operations, mainly in Sfax, Karkanah island, and Mahdia.UNHCR in coordination with IOM provided temporary accommodation to those rescued, in addition to counselling sessions, medical check-ups, psychological support, CRIs, and food vouchers.