10 Oct 2019

UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 30 September 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (156.03 KB)

Key figures

  • 2,729 Persons of Concern to UNHCR
  • 1,489 Newly registered asylum-seekers and refugees since January 2019 (following profiling)
  • 1,249 New arrivals in 2019 as part of mixed population movements (land, sea and air)

Funding

USD 7.8 M required for 2019 operations

Operational Response

During September, almost no new arrivals were observed in southern Tunisia, which could be attributed to increased border controls by national authorities. Conversely, a high number of departures from the Tunisian coast toward Italy, were recorded by the Ministry of Interior and human rights groups. This trend was also confirmed on the receiving end, with the highest number of arrivals to Italian coastlines in a month, since the start of 2019. Some of these journeys resulted in tragedy, with four deaths recorded and six people missing following three rescue at sea operations conducted by fishermen and the Tunisian Coast Guard. Nevertheless, UNHCR’s Office in Tunis continues to receive and register a substantial number of new arrivals in comparison to 2018 (568 individuals in 2019, mainly from Cote d’Ivoire, Syria and Sudan).

Around 1,970 weekly food vouchers with a value of USD 10 (TND 30) were distributed to refugees and asylum-seekers in shelters and urban areas during the month of September, allowing them to locally purchase food of their choice.

On 9 September, a group of 25 asylum-seekers, mainly unaccompanied minors and women, was relocated to UNHCR’s “Ibn Khaldun” shelter, in Medenine from an IOM shelter – where they were temporarily hosted pending profiling. Food vouchers and non-food items were distributed to the group. The three UNHCR shelters in the south remain at full capacity.

Starting from 4 September, refugees in Tunisia who held regular employment with a contract validated by the Minister of Employment or who were self-employed, were able to enrol in the Tunisian social security system, thereby formalizing their employment. The Tunisian social security Institution, Casse Nationale pour la Securite Sociale, issued a note in this regard, marking an important step toward the social-economic inclusion of refugees in Tunisia

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.