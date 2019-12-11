UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 30 November 2019

Key figures

3,117 Persons of Concern to UNHCR

1,886 Newly registered asylumseekers and refugees since January 2019 (following profiling)

64% of people who arrived in Tunisia in 2019 as part of mixed population movements expressed intention to seek asylum in Tunisia

Funding

USD 7.9 M required for 2019 operations

Highlights

During the month of November, some 194 third country nationals reached Tunisia, mostly rescued/intercepted at sea (185) and nine having crossed overland through Libya. Between 20 and 21 November, two groups of individuals (42 and 88 respectively) from Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Guinea, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Tunisia attempted sea crossings around Sfax. All of them were handed over to the National Guard and then released. On 21 November, the Tunisian Maritime Guard rescued a boat in distress, reportedly having departed Libya, with 43 individuals on board. The group comprised of mostly minors from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia, was disembarked in Djerba and transferred to IOM facilities in Zarzis and Medenine where they received immediate assistance. UNHCR is proceeding with profiling and registration. Since the beginning of the year, 724 third-country nationals have been referred to UNHCR as rescued/intercepted at sea, more than double the number of 2018 (290 individuals).

On 27–28 November, UNHCR partner the Arab Institute for Human Rights organized an international seminar on “Media & Refugees: challenges and best practices”. The aim was to share experiences among journalists and media professionals from different regions (Europe, Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa) about the way refugees and asylum issues are portrayed in the media and the extent to which this can influence public opinion. The seminar was positively welcomed by journalists who recognized the difference that could be made by presenting refugee and asylum issues in an informed manner.