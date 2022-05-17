UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 30 April 2022

Operational Context

Since 15 April 2022, about 200of refugees, asylum seekers and other individuals who do not fall within UNHCR’s mandate have been staging a sit-in in front of UNHCR Office in Tunis. This protest followed a similar sit-in that took place in front of UNHCR Office in Zarzis for over two months. The protesters top demands are to be resettled or evacuated from Tunis to third countries. UNHCR is deeply concerned about the situation of those protesting in front of its office in very difficult sanitary conditions, including women and children, and urges dialogue with the aim of finding suitable solutions. While UNHCR temporarily halted some of the in-person activities in its office to preserve the security of the staff and of refugees and asylum-seekers not involved in the protest; starting from 22 April registration, Refugee Status Determination (RSD) and resettlement (RST) interviews have resumed at reduced capacity from partners offices.