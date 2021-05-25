UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 30 April 2021

Key figures

8,185 persons of concern to UNHCR (asylum-seekers & refugees)

7 refugees departed on resettlement

600 refugee and asylum-seeker households received cash assistance

Operational Context

Until the month of April, Tunisia recorded a total of 307,215 COVID-19cases, including 258,190 recoveries and 10,641 deaths. The country's healthcare system is currently being pushed to its limit with roughly 100 new hospitalizations per day. On 18 April, the Government announced more stringent mitigation measures, including closing of schools and universities. In order to comply with those measures, UNHCR suspended or reduced most group activities for refugees and asylum-seekers, while in-office presence of staff was limited to 50 per cent. Essential support to persons of concern to UNHCR continued to be provided.

Rescue at sea and interception operations continued at a high pace off Tunisian coasts during April. Following a shipwreck on 16 of April off the coast of Sidi Mansour in southeast Tunisia, authorities retrieved the bodies of 41 individuals, including at least one child; mostly of sub-Saharan origin. More than 290 people have lost their lives at sea so far this year. UNHCR continues to work with local authorities to assist and support survivors and their family members