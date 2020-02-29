UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 29 February 2020

Key figures

4,288 persons of concern to UNHCR (asylum seekers & refugees)

135 unaccompanied and separated children registered with UNHCR

578 newly registered POCs so far in 2020 as part of an enhanced backlog clearing exercise

93 individuals were profiled so far in 2020 to assess their need for international protection

Highlights

In the context of a newly formed coalition Government in Tunisia announced on 27 February, UNHCR will continue to work with the authorities towards finalizing a formal national asylum framework through enhanced capacity building programmes and targeted advocacy.

As part of ongoing discussions on contingency planning, joint sectoral meetings continued to take place among Government officials, United Nations and NGO partners. An interagency workshop led by WFP focused on emergency preparedness response modalities for food and nutrition. Also, UNHCR Representative conducted a three-day joint field mission with IOM and the authorities to assess the situation at the Libyan border.

Eleven individuals were rescued by the Maritime Guard off Tunisia’s Kerkennah islands, in Sfax governorate. The boat allegedly departed from the Libyan town of Sabratah. Among the rescued, ten are currently hosted in a social centre in the city of Sfax, awaiting profiling by UNHCR and its partner the Tunisian Council for Refugee (CTR). Profiling will allow UNHCR to identify individuals in need of international protection and who have specific needs.

Operational Response

A study visit was organized to Greece from 12 to 15 February with a group of Government officials from various Ministries (Interior, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Social Affairs), Parliament, and the Presidency. This is the fifth study visit jointly led by UNHCR and its partner the Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR) to increase the Government’s exposure and knowledge of asylum and refugee issues based on other countries’ experience. With support from the European Union-funded Regional Development and Protection Programme, the visit highlighted similar challenges between Greece and Tunisia in the management of mixed population flows, particularly in the identification and referral of persons of concern.

From 18 to 19 February, the Tunisian National Committees against Trafficking and the Prevention of Torture as well as the National Authority for the Protection of Personal Data gathered to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers who have survived human rights abuses are referred to specialized services in a coordinated manner. The workshop, organised by UNHCR partner AIHR, will culminate in the issuance of a reference manual on referral procedures and coordination – the first of its kind for Tunisia.

UNHCR continued advocating for alternative accommodation options for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) in Tunis through a series of consultations – with the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Women, Family, and Children, the Child Protection Delegate, the Family and Children Court judge, and partners CTR and IAHR. Due to a shortage of accommodation available in Tunis, all stakeholders convened to commit to the establishment of long-term placements for UASC within Government-managed centres. UNHCR will ensure capacity building and child protection training for shelter staff and the facilitation of child-appropriate activities.