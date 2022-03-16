UNHCR Tunisia Operational Update - 28 February 2022

Key figures

9,509 people of concern to UNHCR (asylum-seekers & refugees)

209 people of concern to UNHCR registered in Tunisia in 2022.

23 individuals profiled within mixed movements in 2022.

402 refugee and asylum-seeking households received cash assistance during February 2022.

106 refugee status determination interviews carried out during February 2022.

Operational Context

Despite donor generosity, UNHCR Tunisia is currently facing a funding shortfall that has obliged the operation to scale back its monthly cash-based support since February 2022. In anticipation of these reductions, UNHCR has been providing individual counselling to those affected since December 2021. At the same time, individuals and families affected by reduction or discontinuation of assistance were referred to other partners working in employability and/or social welfare for other types of assistance, while protection needs continued to be addressed by UNHCR and its partners. An additional $2 million is immediately needed to resume cash assistance and scale-up the response to respond to increased needs for 1,000 people of concern to UNHCR until the end of the year.

Operational Response

In the context of UNHCR’s engagement with municipalities, during this month UNHCR and its partner the Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR), continued their on-going programme of consultation with mayors of various cities across the country, including Tunis, Gabes, Zarzis, Zarzis North, and Medenine. The mayors expressed their interest in pursuing a strategic partnership with UNHCR aimed at improving social cohesion among refugees, asylum-seekers, and the host community, in line with the Global Compact for Refugees.

Six home visits were conducted by UNHCR for the Syrian refugee community in the urban area of Medenine to raise awareness on children’s rights and the obligations of parents and caregivers under Tunisian law. Cases identified as being at risk were referred to the national Child Protection Delegates (DPE). Further joint awareness sessions to raise awareness of the problems of child labour and exploitation will be led by experts from the Arab Institute for Human Rights (AIHR).

From this month, UNHCR resumed weekly group counselling sessions with the residents of the Tunis shelter. The discussions aimed to ease the isolation of the residents and engage them in building a supportive community at the shelter, while identifying and addressing sources of stress, and considering ways to develop healthy coping mechanisms and strengthen resilience. The topics of the discussions were chosen by the residents and were facilitated by UNHCR and partner protection staff.

On 18 February, UNHCR and its partner AIHR met with the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the realm of socioeconomic inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tunisia. Namely, UNHCR, AIHR and the Ministry, have prepared a joint manual of procedures to mitigate barriers for foreigners to access the formal market labour in Tunisia. Endorsement of the manual would allow refugees to access formal labour market as well as national vocational training programs.

A group of 16 Sudanese and Eritrean residents of the of Ibn Khaldun shelter in Medenine attended weekly English classes organized voluntarily by another resident, also from Sudan. The volunteer teacher has prepared his curriculum during the past months and launched the classes from the beginning of February.

UNHCR and its partners concluded an agreement with the Delegation of Social Welfare in Sfax to allow a group of refugees and asylum-seekers between 16 and 18 years old to attend IT and English classes. The group, of around 15 participants from Cameroon,

Somalia, Guinea, and Côte d’Ivoire, attended the initial class, and also discussed some challenges they had experienced related to access to transport to reach the training centre location.