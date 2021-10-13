UNHCR Tunisia Factsheet - September 2021 [EN/AR]

Refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia originate mainly from the Middle East, sub-Sahara and the horn of Africa. Most reach Tunisia by land or air from neighbouring countries, and within mixed movements by sea or land to/from Libya and Algeria.

Tunisia has yet to adopt a national asylum system. UNHCR is the sole entity responsible for conducting registration and Refugee Status Determination (RSD). The unpredictable socio-economic situation provides limited durable solutions for most refugees and asylum seekers.

UNHCR collaborates closely with national and local authorities to improve access of refugees and asylum seekers to basic and social services, and to ensure their socioeconomic inclusion.