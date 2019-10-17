UNHCR Tunisia Factsheet - September 2019 [EN/AR]

UNHCR provides assistance and protection to refugees and asylumseekers, including those identified in the context of mixed population flows. UNHCR also supports emergency preparedness efforts in case of a potential major influx.

UNHCR supports the Tunisian government’s continued efforts towards saving lives through rescue at sea, as well as its humanitarian response for permitting disembarkation in Tunisia.

UNHCR continues to advocate towards the establishment of a national asylum system, and supports national capacity building on protection matters for refugees and asylum seekers.

Working with Partners

Together with the Tunisian Government, UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multisectorial assistance to persons of concern. UNHCR collaborates closely with other UN Agencies and humanitarian actors for a coordinated and effective response. The following partners implement specific sector activities:

■ Arab Institute for Human Rights (IADH) - capacity building and advocacy on international protection and asylum issues, including in the context of mixed movements; legal assistance.

■ Tunisian Association for Management and Social Stability (TAMSS) – livelihoods and self-reliance, support to access employment, including vocational training, micro-business and wage employment.

■ Tunisian Refugees Council (CTR) – profiling of new arrivals; reception and shelter management; multi–sector assistance (food vouchers and non-food items, cash assistance); support to healthcare and education; individual case management and community based protection; protection and prevention against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV); child protection; psychosocial support; assistance to persons with specific needs; counselling and recreational activities in the context of mixed population flows.

UNHCR is a member of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Tunisia and contributes to the 2015 - 2020 United Nations Development Assistance Framework’s (UNDAF) planning and reporting activities.