UNHCR Tunisia Factsheet - May 2020 [EN/AR]

Refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia originate mainly from the Middle East, sub-Sahara and the horn of Africa. Most reach Tunisia by land or air from neighbouring countries, and within mixed migration movements, by sea or land to/from Libya.

Tunisia has yet to adopt a national asylum system. UNHCR is the sole entity responsible for conducting registration and Refugee Status Determination (RSD). The unstable political and socio-economic situation provides limited durable solutions for most refugees and asylum seekers.

The deteriorating security and political situation of neighbouring countries, including Libya, has the potential to trigger a significant influx of persons in need of international protection and assistance.

COVID – 19 IN TUNISIA

Since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Tunisia on 2 March 2020, more than 1,000 cases have been officially reported by the Ministry of Health across the country. Strict measures to slow the spread were introduced relatively early in Tunisia compared to other countries in the region, significantly impacting the movements and livelihoods. While there are no confirmed reports of refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia having tested positive for COVID-19, the situation is proving increasingly challenging for them. According to the last verification conducted on 1,345 refugee and asylum seeker households, 57.5 per cent were declared to be at risk of eviction due to lack of resources, while 85 per cent communicated having no income.

UNHCR put in place several measures to adapt services to the evolving situation and to ensure business continuity, including remote counselling, case management, verification and reception. Communication with communities has been expanded across Tunisia, with five new hotlines established and social media platforms enhanced for two-way communication with persons of concern. Preventive health measures were put in place in UNHCR-managed shelters, including disinfection of premises, provision of sanitation supplies, isolation rooms, and the presence of a doctor. Cash assistance has also been expanded to reach a larger number of vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers. Hygiene kits have been distributed, as well as government and civil society food packages to refugee families. Moreover, UNHCR supported the Government with infection prevention in healthcare facilities by donating Refugee Housing Units for visitor screenings in hospitals.