UNHCR Tunisia Factsheet - April 2019

UNHCR provides assistance and protection to refugees and asylumseekers, including those identified in the context of mixed migration movements. UNHCR also supports emergency preparedness efforts in case of a potential major influx.

UNHCR supports the Tunisian government’s continued efforts towards saving lives through rescue at sea, as well as its humanitarian response for permitting disembarkation in Tunisia.

UNHCR continues to advocate towards the establishment of a national asylum system, and supports national capacity building on protection matters for refugees and asylumseekers.

Working with Partners

Together with the Tunisian Government, UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multisectorial assistance to persons of concern. UNHCR collaborates closely with other UN Agencies and humanitarian actors for a coordinated and effective response. The following partners implement specific sector activities:

Tunisian Red Crescent (TRC) - profiling of new arrivals; reception and shelter management; multi– sector assistance (food and non-food items, cash vouchers); healthcare support and reimbursements; education support.

Arab Institute for Human Rights (IADH) - capacity building and advocacy on international protection; asylum issues including in the context of mixed migration movement and legal assistance.

Tunisian Association for Management and Social Stability (TAMSS) - livelihoods and support to access employment, including vocational trainings, micro-business and wage employment.

Tunisian Council for Refugees (CTR) - case management; protection and prevention against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV); child protection; psychosocial support; assistance to persons with specific needs; counselling and recreational activities in the context of mixed migration.

UNHCR is a member of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Tunisia and contributes to the 2015 - 2020 United Nations Development Assistance Framework’s (UNDAF) planning and reporting activities.