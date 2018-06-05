05 Jun 2018

UNHCR saddened at heavy loss of life as boat sinks off Tunisia

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original
© UNHCR/Hereward Holland
Crew from a Sea Watch search and rescue vessel rescue survivors from a boat that foundered trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe in 2016
© UNHCR/Hereward Holland

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

05 June 2018

At least 52 people died after a boat carrying around 180 refugees and migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply saddened at this latest tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea and is concerned about the high number of people dying on the Central Mediterranean route with over 700 dead or missing so far in 2018.

According to Tunisian officials, the boat departed from Melita in the Kerkennah Islands on Saturday night, heading in the direction of the Italian coast. Two hours into the journey, the overcrowded boat broke down and began to sink. According to official sources, the boat was 16 nautical miles off the coast of Sfax when it sent a distress signal. Local fishermen initiated the rescue and alerted the Tunisian Navy and the coast guard. The coast guard rescued 68 people and found 52 dead but had to halt their search and rescue operation on Saturday afternoon due to bad weather. Some 60 people are missing at sea and presumed dead. According to reports, two smugglers were arrested in connection with the incident.

UNHCR is undertaking profiling and counselling of the survivors and assessing their protection needs. This recent incident is part of broader mixed migration movement involving both refugees and migrants in the coastal area around the city of Sfax, 270 kilometers southeast of the capital Tunis.

There are 851 refugees and 109 asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Tunisia. UNHCR endeavours to achieve durable solutions for refugees and other alternative legal pathways, such as private sponsorship, family reunification and naturalisation. In 2017, UNHCR supported the voluntary repatriation of five refugees, the resettlement of seven families (21 individuals) and the naturalization of seven cases. In addition, five individuals left under a private sponsorship scheme.

For more information on this topic, please contact:

In Amman, Rula Amin, aminr@unhcr.org, +962 (0)790 04 58 49
In Tripoli, Paula Barrachina Esteban, barrachi@unhcr.org, + 216 20 697 641
In Geneva, William Spindler spindler@unhcr.org, +41 79 217 3011

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.