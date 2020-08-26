UNHCR saddened by death of a child in a Center for Asylum Seekers in Medenine [EN/AR]

UNHCR, The United Nations refugee Agency, is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a three-year old asylum seeker in an accident occurred on 24 August 2020 at “Ibn Khaldoun” dormitory in Medenine.

The child and his father had arrived in Tunisia in September 2019 via Libya.

According to the initial investigation conducted by the National Guard, the boy fell from a terrace, situated at an upper floor of the building, where he had played with other children.

The child was transported immediately to the hospital, but sadly he already passed away before the transfer.

UNHCR Tunisia and its partner The Tunisian Council for Refugees are providing support to the father and other asylum seekers staying at the center during these difficult Times.

Our Sincere condolences go out to them, May his soul rest in Peace.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ikram Houimli

Tunis, +216 58 941 076

houimli@unhcr.org