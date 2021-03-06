UNHCR and partners in Tunisia start distributing 95,000 pieces of clothing donated by UNIQLO for refugees and host community members in Tunisia [EN/AR]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has partnered with Japanese retailer UNIQLO to provide winter and summer clothing to some 9,000 individuals in Tunisia – including nearly 6,700 refugees and asylum seekers under UNHCR’s protection and roughly 2,400 Tunisians in the host communities – to help people in vulnerable situations, which have been further affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When people are forced to flee, they risk losing everything, their homes belongings, their jobs and identities. COVID-19 further impacts their vulnerable circumstances, the same way as Tunisian hosting members,” said UNHCR’s Representative in Tunisia, Dr. Hanan Hamdan.

The distribution of clothing will also help address the needs of children and adolescents, namely those hosted in SOS children Village of Sfax and those under the mandate of the National Body to Fight Against Human Trafficking in Tunisia.

The UNIQLO donation will make a real difference to the lives of many vulnerable persons, who are struggling to make ends meet.

The distribution is being conducted in close collaboration with the Tunisian Union for Social Solidarity (UTSS), the National Body to Fight Against Human Trafficking (INLTP) and UNHCR partner, the Tunisian Council for Refugees (CTR), to support Tunisia’s capacity to receive people forced to flee and ease the pressure on the host communities receiving them.

We are very grateful to all of our partners and specially the embassy of Japan, the Tunisian Union for Social Solidarity, and the Tunisian Council for Refugees, for helping us address one of the most pressing humanitarian needs of the displaced population and vulnerable groups.

The donation by UNIQLO and the partnership with the Tunisian civil society organisations represent a commitment to work together, to support refugees and those hosting them as well as raise awareness about the issue of forced displacement.

