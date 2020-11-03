UAE sends aid plane to Tunisia in fight against COVID-19

As part of its efforts to help brotherly Arab countries, the UAE today sent an aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies and ventilators to the Tunisian Republic. This aid will assist approximately 11.000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

“The UAE and the Republic of Tunisia have shared a common vision of development for several decades, embodied in strong bilateral relations, the exchange of experiences, and coordination in many areas of interest to both countries," said His Excellency Rashed Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia.

He added: “The UAE is keen to provide support to brotherly countries in difficult circumstances in the region and worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In this regard, a medical aid plane was sent today to Tunisia to support the health sector and contribute to strengthening its ability to face the crisis.”

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1592 metric tons of aid to 119 countries, supporting more than 1.5 million medical professionals in the process.