Tunisia: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - Feburary 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The food markets are characterized by heavy subsidies on cereals which have contributed to keep the prices stables. The government's economic policy strategy is aimed at boosting annual real GDP growth to 5% and cutting unemployment to 12% by end-2020 (from 15.4% at end-2017), by introducing a "new model" of development.

As part of the new model the government intends to relax exchange regulations, boost foreign-currency reserves, speed up project authorization processes and provide financial support for struggling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The government has also showed its determination to press ahead with reforms agreed with the IMF to halve the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP by 2020, by cutting the public-sector wage bill to 12.5% of GDP (currently at 14%); reducing the cost of subsidies; reforming the pension system; restructuring loss-making state-owned enterprises; and keeping public-sector debt below 70% of GDP. However, the powerful labour union movement stands in the way of much liberalization. The Banque Centrale de Tunisie (central bank) faces a difficult balancing act between tackling inflation and boosting liquidity to encourage growth. The authorities are also struggling to contain large external and fiscal deficits. Relatively high inflation and currency weakness in the first two months of 2018 have forced the Banque Centrale de Tunisie to increase the policy rate by 75 basis points to 5.75%, despite calls for monetary loosening to help to kick-start the flagging economy. Tunisia runs structural deficits on the merchandise trade and income accounts, whereas the services and secondary income accounts are generally in surplus. However, given the decline of the tourism sector, the services surplus has shrunk significantly. The country relies heavily on grain imports, mainly wheat, even in good production years.

Accordingly, cereal import requirements in the current 2017/18 marketing year (July/June) are put at about 3.7 million tonnes, about the same as last year and close to the five-year average.