Tunisia + 7 more
Tunisia: Overview of Mixed Movement Profiling (Arrivals by land/air and rescue at sea) - 31 March 2021
Attachments
Individuals rescued at sea, intercepted, or arrested on the grounds of irregular entry, stay or attempted irregular departure, are often referred to humanitarian actors by the authorities, and are then profiled, to obtain individuals’ demographic data and to identify protection issues, specific needs and future intentions.
This population reach Tunisia by air, land and sea, through regular and irregular channels, with the aim to seek asylum or to move onward to Europe